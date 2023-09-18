Vote for the Blitz Boss from week 4

The nominees for Blitz Boss from week four are Rockford quarterback Drake Irwin who completed 22 of 28 passes for a school-record 431 yards and three touchdowns, Allendale quarterback Tyler Sparks who ran for 327 yards and seven touchdowns and threw for another 162 yards and a touchdown, and Muskegon quarterback M'Khi Guy who ran for 263 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score.

Blitz Bosses

Voting will run until 1 p.m. on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX 17 News at Ten on Thursday night.

