Vote for the Blitz Boss from week 3 of the Blitz

It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from week three, voting will end on Thursday at 1 p.m..

This weeks nominees are:

Zeeland East quarterback Austin Keur who completed 4 of 7 passes for 78 yards and 2 TDs and ran 10 times for 108 yards and 2 more scores in a win against Grand Rapids Union

West Catholic running back Charlie DeBruyn who carried the ball 34 times for 276 yards and a touchdown in a win against Coopersville.

Caledonia running back Brock Townsend who carried the ball 14 times for 187 yards and 5 touchdowns against West Ottawa.

The winner will be announced on social media and FOX 17 news at ten on Thursday.

