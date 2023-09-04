Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Vote for the Blitz Boss from week 2

Voting will run until 1 p.m. on Thursday
Will Seniura, Northview football
FOX 17
Will Seniura shows off the turnover chain after his interception return for a touchdown against Wyoming on August 31
Will Seniura, Northview football
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 10:28:34-04

It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from last Thursday night.

Blitz Boss

The options are:

Zeeland West senior fullback Parker Holman who ran for 147 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns in a 36-7 win over Cedar Springs.

Northview junior running back Will Seniura who ran for three touchdowns and added and interception return for a score in 43-20 win over Wyoming.

North Muskegon junior quarterback James completed 19 of 20 passes for 391 and 4 touchdowns in a 41-21 win over Muskegon Catholic Central.

    Voting will last until 1 p.m. on Thursday with the winner being announced on social media and FOX 17 News at ten.

    For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

    Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    IYGACAB 480X360.png

    Give A Book