Vote for the Blitz Boss from the 1st round of the playoffs

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
Brock Townsend, Caledonia football
Brock Townsend scores a touchdown in the 2nd quarter Friday against Portage Northern
Posted at 11:05 AM, Oct 30, 2023
It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from the first round of the playoffs last Friday night.

The choices are:

  • Caledonia running back Brock Townsend: 14 carries, 188 yards, 5 total TDs vs. Portage Northern
  • Forest Hills Central running back JT Hartman: 28 carries, 205 yards, 3 TDs rushing, passing TD
  • Byron Center quarterback Landon Tungate: 7-8, 182 yards, TD passing, 14 carries, 100 yards, 3 TDs rushing

Voting will run until noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten that day.

