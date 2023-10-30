Vote for the Blitz Boss from the 1st round of the playoffs

It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from the first round of the playoffs last Friday night.

The choices are:

Caledonia running back Brock Townsend: 14 carries, 188 yards, 5 total TDs vs. Portage Northern

Forest Hills Central running back JT Hartman: 28 carries, 205 yards, 3 TDs rushing, passing TD

Byron Center quarterback Landon Tungate: 7-8, 182 yards, TD passing, 14 carries, 100 yards, 3 TDs rushing

Voting will run until noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten that day.

