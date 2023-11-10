Volleyball regional roundup: FHN repeats in division 1

(FOX 17) — High school volleyball teams played for regional championships and a place in the state quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Forest hills Northern rallies for 5 set win over Byron Center

Division 1:

Forest Hills Northern beat Byron Center in a battle of OK White foes, The Huskies win in five sets to claim a second straight regional championship.

Grand Rapids Christian sweeps its way to a division 2 regional title

Division 2:

Grand Rapids Christian sweeps Grand Rapids Catholic Central, the Eagles advance to play Edwardsburg in the state quarterfinals next week.

West Catholic repeats as division 2 regional champions

West Catholic made it back-to-back regional championships with a three set win over Fremont. The Falcons will play Ludington in the quarterfinal next week.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

