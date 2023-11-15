Watch Now
Volleyball quarterfinal roundup: FHN advances to final 4

West Catholic, GR Christian and Kalamazoo Christian are also Battle Creek bound
Forest Hills Northern volleyball wins
FOX 17
Forest Hills Northern volleyball players and students celebrate the state quarterfinal win over Grand Haven
Posted at 11:16 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 23:16:06-05

(FOX 17) — High school volleyball state quarterfinals took place all over the state on Tuesday with winners advancing to Battle Creek and the state semifinals.

Division 1

Forest Hills Northern beats Grand Haven in 3 sets, advances to D1 semifinals

Forest Hills Northern sweeps Grand Haven, the Huskies will play Northville on Friday in Battle Creek after the Mustangs beat Portage Northern three.

Division 2

Grand Rapids Christian swept Edwardsburg and the Eagles will now play defending state champion North Branch in the state semifinals.

West Catholic gets past Ludington in 5 sets to advances

West Catholic beat Ludington in five sets to advance to the final four for the first time in school history.

Division 3

Kalamazoo Christian punches ticket to Battle Creek with win over P-W

Kalamazoo Christian beat Pewamo-Westphalia in three sets to earn a return trip to the state semifinals where the Comets will play Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

