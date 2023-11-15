Volleyball quarterfinal roundup: FHN advances to final 4

(FOX 17) — High school volleyball state quarterfinals took place all over the state on Tuesday with winners advancing to Battle Creek and the state semifinals.

Division 1

Forest Hills Northern beats Grand Haven in 3 sets, advances to D1 semifinals

Forest Hills Northern sweeps Grand Haven, the Huskies will play Northville on Friday in Battle Creek after the Mustangs beat Portage Northern three.

Division 2

Grand Rapids Christian swept Edwardsburg and the Eagles will now play defending state champion North Branch in the state semifinals.

West Catholic gets past Ludington in 5 sets to advances

West Catholic beat Ludington in five sets to advance to the final four for the first time in school history.

Division 3

Kalamazoo Christian punches ticket to Battle Creek with win over P-W

Kalamazoo Christian beat Pewamo-Westphalia in three sets to earn a return trip to the state semifinals where the Comets will play Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central.

