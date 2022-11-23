Victory Day to Varsity: Jimmy Thull embodies South Christian football

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Number 88 for South Christian, Jimmy Thull, likes to carry the football.

"I play running back," Thull, a junior with Down Syndrome, said.

Jimmy was a part of the very first Victory Day held by South Christian.

Victory Day is a football event designed for individuals with disabilities to play and score a touchdown.

Ever since that day eight years ago, football has been a big part of Jimmy's life.

"It's sweet seeing that, bringing kids up like that because they bring joy to the team," South Christian junior guard and linebacker Mitchell Lindhout said. "It is awesome that they can enjoy the sports just like we can."

Jimmy dresses in full uniform for every game and even gets in at the end of some of them for a kneel down.

"Cameron, Cam Post, Danny Brown and coach Eric," Thull said when asked what his favorite part of being on the team was.

"Jimmy is a big part of what we do," South Christian head coach Danny Brown said. "He's everywhere South Christian football, he loves it and he is an absolute joy to be around day in and day out."

The Sailors and Jimmy appear to be a match made in Heaven.

"I love hanging around with him," Lindhout said. "He's a joy to be around. He's always funny and if you're having a bad day or something, he makes you laugh, and he is a lot of fun to be around."

"He's made a big impression on these kids," Brown said. "Jimmy's always having a good day, he's out here dancing, laughing, getting in drills with a big smile on his face so we are having good days when Jimmy's around."

South Christian will play at Ford Field Friday night in the division four state championship game, but this will not be Jimmy's first trip to Ford Field.

Back in 2014, Jimmy became friends with Geoff Plasman who was a part of the Sailors state championship team that year.

"He started showing up at all of our games," Brown said. "I think we actually got him somehow into the locker room at Ford Field so he has been a part of this since then and as long as I can remember."

The Sailors will play Goodrich in the title game.

"We're going to beat Goodrich," Thull said.

