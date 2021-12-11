Vanderjagt leads Northview to win over Wyoming in opener

Northview 74, Wyoming 64

Northview senior Kyler Vanderjagt scored 31 points to lead the Wildcats to 74-64 win over visiting Wyoming in front of a large crowd on Friday night.

"It was great having the fans back bringing a lot of energy to the team that was great," Vanderjagt said. "It was a lot of fun. Feels great, it's been a long time coming, it's been a lot of work so it is good got to get into it got a game tomorrow so it is time to focus up."

Northview trailed 54-48 after three quarters but outscored the Wolves 26-10 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Ramere Draper led Wyoming with 24 points and Jaleil Holt scored 23.

