ZEELAND, Mich. — Unity Christian beat Zeeland West 76-55 on Thursday to finish off a perfect regular season.

It's the Crusaders first 20-0 regular season since 1999-2000.

Gabe Newhof led the way with 23 points, Cameron Chandler scored 16.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter