Unity Christian topples Grosse Ile to win 10th state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Unity Christian continued its dominant postseason run Friday with a 3-0 win over Grosse Ile in the division 3 girls soccer state championship game.

Unity Christian beats Grosse Ile, wins 10th state title

It is the Crusaders 10th state championship in program history and first since 2016.

"I guess for anyone, who wouldn't want to (win a state championship)," junior forward Stella DeSmit said. "So it was really fun and just to have a great team to support you, it's really great."

The only goal of the first 40 minutes was scored by Stella DeSmith justs 2:53 before halftime.

Brianna Rose and Jenna Schreiber added goals in the second half.

"It's been a while, since 2016 we won the last one," 34th year head coach Randy Heethuis said. "I couldn't be prouder of these girls. This group of seniors, three years ago we lost in penalty kicks in the semi finals. last year we lost in the final. So for them to be able to cap it off with this yeaar and come away with a title, I couldn't be more proud of this group of girls."

Unity Christian (21-1-2) did not allow a goal in the entire state tournament.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter