FENNVILLE, Mich. — Unity Christian got past South Christian 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday to win a division three regional championship boys soccer at Fennville.

Unity Christian takes regional title with shootout win over South Christian

Sophomore Jack Kamminga got the penalty kick to seal the deal for the Crusaders.

"We knew we just had to come out strong," Kamminga said. "We had to, we knew they were a good team. The only thing they could do was throw the ball in, so we knew we had to come at them strong and that's what, I mean, we did, and this means a lot."

The Crusaders win their first regional title since 2018 and will play Alma in the state semifinals at Cedar Springs at 6:30pm.

"South has taken us out the last two times we met in the tournament and so our guys were hungry to change that," Unity Christian head coach Ian Billin said. "They brought energy and they brought effort. I'm so proud of this group, all season long. It's a whole team effort and they got it done today."

