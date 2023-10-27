Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Unity Christian takes regional title with shootout win over South Christian

The Crusaders advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018
Unity Christian boys soccer
FOX 17
The Unity Christian boys soccer team poses after regional final win
Unity Christian boys soccer
Posted at 11:01 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 23:01:51-04

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Unity Christian got past South Christian 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday to win a division three regional championship boys soccer at Fennville.

Unity Christian takes regional title with shootout win over South Christian

Sophomore Jack Kamminga got the penalty kick to seal the deal for the Crusaders.

"We knew we just had to come out strong," Kamminga said. "We had to, we knew they were a good team. The only thing they could do was throw the ball in, so we knew we had to come at them strong and that's what, I mean, we did, and this means a lot."

The Crusaders win their first regional title since 2018 and will play Alma in the state semifinals at Cedar Springs at 6:30pm.

"South has taken us out the last two times we met in the tournament and so our guys were hungry to change that," Unity Christian head coach Ian Billin said. "They brought energy and they brought effort. I'm so proud of this group, all season long. It's a whole team effort and they got it done today."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book