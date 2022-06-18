Unity Christian loses heartbreaker in division 3 state final

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman Ava Lutke gave Unity Christian a 2-1 lead with 21:32 to play in the second half of the division three girls soccer state final, but Williamston scored twice in the final 11 minutes to win the game 3-2.

"I thought we played a really hard game and just came up short one goal," junior Olivia Bosworth, who scored Unity's first goal, said. "It was an upsetting ending to the game but we played our hearts out, that's all that matters."

The game was tied at 1 at halftime.

After Bosworth started the scoring just over four minutes into the game, the Hornets answered with a penalty kick to even the game.

Unity Christian was making its first appearance in the state championship game since it won three titles in a row form 2014-2016.

"Three years ago we didn't get out of districts, then COVID year we didn't have a season, last year we lost in the semifinals, this year we got back to the last day so I am extremely happy for them, pleased we were able to extend the season as long as we can," Crusaders head coach Randy Heethuis said about his seniors. "We have a good core group of kids and hopefully we will give them a god shot next time."

