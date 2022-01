HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Unity Christian ran out to a 15-point halftime lead (33-18) Tuesday on its way to a 67-55 win over visiting West Catholic.

The Crusaders (4-0, 9-0) now have a two game lead in the OK Blue standings.

