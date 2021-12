WALKER, Mich. — Gabe Newhof scored 25 points to lead Unity Christian to a 68-56 win over Covenant Christian in a boys basketball season opener for both.

The Crusaders earned the win despite having just five practices with six of their players who were on the football team which just ended their season 11 days ago in the state finals.

