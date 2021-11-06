Unity Christian dominates in district final game

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Unity Christian is one of the dominant offensive team in the state in 2021. The Saders score at an average clip of 56 points per game through ten weeks. In their district final match-up with Grand Rapids Christian, the Saders made their best effort yet.

The Saders dominated time of possession in the first half. Micah Bush paced Unity with 3 TD runs in the half; Cam Chandler and Abraham Rappuhn each scored one.

The Eagles scored thanks to two big plays by Senior Aviere Thomas; the first an 80-yard TD run, the second a 40-yard TD pass from Alek Wickstrom.

But Unity Christian was too much. The Saders won 79-21. They will host Cadillac in the division 4, region 1 final.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

