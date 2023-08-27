Union rolls past Ottawa Hills, Cougars stutter against Loyola to end week one

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To round out our week one high school football games, Grand Rapids Catholic Central hosted Loyola Academy from Chicago.

The Ramblers are ranked number two in 6A of Illinois high school football and traveled around Lake Michigan to play the Cougars.

Loyola kicked off the scoring early and led 28-0 at the half. Catholic Central finally got on the board in the middle of the third when quarterback Connor Wolf connected with Mills Coleman who ran it in 35 yards.

The Cougars fall to Loyola in their season opener, 45-7.

Loyola Academy 45, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 7

Earlier in the day, Ottawa Hills and Union faced off against one another.

Jesse Phillips led the way for the Red Hawks. He had three touchdowns and 254 yards across 11 carries to help lift Union to a 60-16 win against the Bengals.

Union 60, Ottawa Hills 16

