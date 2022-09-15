Undefeated teams get big tests on week 4 of the Blitz

Hudsonville GOTW preview

Caledonia is undefeated and Hudsonville is yet to win a game this season, but when the Fighting Scots host the Eagles in the Game of the Week on Friday, a competitive game is expected.

"I think we have played the hardest schedule in the state of Michigan," Hudsonville senior wide receiver and safety Brad Raredon said. "Our senior class went 6-0 as jayvee guys, so we know what it's like to win, we know what it takes. I think we are right there, we're ready, we're confident."

This will be just the second home game of the season for Caledonia, which beat Holt 35-0 in week one.

"Second home game, going back to the Ralph, and we know that the stands are going to be packed," Fighting Scots senior defensive end Tyler Burd said. "Hudsonville is going to bring their crowd so it will be an intense game."

Montague will visit Whitehall as the rivals battle for the bell.

The Vikings currently have possession of the red, white, and blue bell, thanks to a week eight win last season, snapping a six game losing streak to the Wildcats.

Other games we are planning to cover on Friday night include:

Grand Rapids Union (3-0) at Reeths-Puffer (2-1)

Belding (3-0) at Calvin Christian (3-0)

Kelloggsville (0-3) at Hopkins (2-1)

West Ottawa (2-1) at Grandville (3-0)

East Grand Rapids (1-2) at Forest Hills Central (3-0)

Byron Center (1-2) at Lowell (3-0)

South Christian (3-0) at Cedar Springs (0-3)

Forest Hills Eastern (3-0) at Wayland (2-1)

Fruitport (2-1) vs. Unity Christian (1-2) at Hudsonville

Holland Christian (2-1) at West Catholic (3-0)

Newaygo (1-2) at Tri County

Constantine (2-1) at Schoolcaft (3-0)

Edwardsburg (2-1) at Vicksburg (2-1)

