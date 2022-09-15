Unbeaten Schoolcraft flies into rivalry game against Constantine

Schoolcraft flies into rivalry game with Constantine

For the first time since 1973, Constantine and Schoolcraft did not play in football in 2021, the Eagles canceled the game due to COVID-19 within their team.

"It's game that we circle on our calendar every year no matter how good the season is going or how bad it is," Eagles fifth year head coach Nathan Ferency said. "Unfortunately we didn't get to play them last year and that really stung us and I know they were really disappointed so we are really excited to have this game back on this week and this season and we are fortunate to be 3-0 right now and feeling pretty good and having some momentum going into this game."

Schoolcraft was just 3-5 last season and missed the playoffs, but have started 2022 strong winning all three games so far.

"Our energy is always high even in moments when we were down against United (33-29 win last Friday against Kalamazoo United)," Eagles senior quarterback Tagg Gott said. "We just really rallied there at the half and held them to that goal line stop. It is just our energy, we never get down on ourselves and we are never out of the game."

This week against a solid Falcons squad will be another good chance for Schoolcraft to show what it is made of.

"I am looking forward to showing everybody how much work we put in and that we are not here on a fluke and we deserve to be here," Eagles senior wide reciver and cornerback Malachi Sampley said. "Just focusing on team mwork and trusting each other."

