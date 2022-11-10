Unbeatens collide in Division 4 Regional Final

Whitehall preps for South Christian

It's a matchup that many have been pointing toward for weeks, Whitehall plays South Christian for a division four regional championship on Friday in high school football.

It is a home game for the Sailors, so it will be played at East Kentwood's Falcon Stadium.

This will be a rematch from the 2014 regional title game that South won 49-14 on its way to winning the division four state championship.

While the players on this year's Vikings team were in elementary school then, they remember it.

"I remember in 2014 being real little and watching Whitehall play South Christian and lose," Whitehall senior linebacker Graycen Shepherd said. "For me this is something I have always looked forward to. I think us collectively it is the same idea, we all watched that 2014 game when we were little, we all know how awesome it was to win a district, but we want to be the first team to win a regional."

The Vikings are looking for the first regional championship in football in school history.

South Christian preps for Whitehall

This is South Christian's first trip back to the regional round since 2014 and the Sailors expect a much more competitive game this time around.

"I think we know it's going to be one of the toughest teams we'll play," Sailors senior offensive tackle and linebacker Cam Post said. "Both of us have earned being 11-0, so i think we're not really intimidated by that, just knowing that they're going to be at our level."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

