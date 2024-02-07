Watch Now
Tuesday night hoops: Rockford wins doubleheader over Grand Haven

Rockford 48, Grand Haven 39
Posted at 11:17 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 23:21:22-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two of the best girls teams in all of West Michigan met on the hardwood on Tuesday. Rockford girls move to 16-1 with a 48-39 win over Grand Haven. Rams junior Anna Wypych lead all scores with 17 points.

Rockford boys remain perfect in OK-Red play with a 66-51 win over Grand Haven.

Portage Central girls stay undefeated with a 52-35 win over Battle Creek Central.

Gull Lake girls beat 12-1 Lakeshore 54-39.

