Tuesday night hoops recap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday night was the official kickoff for the boys high school basketball season. We had several big games in the area, including a showdown between Grand Rapids Christian and South Christian.
The Eagles won that game 58-47.
East Grand Rapids traveled to take on Rockford. The Rams won on home court 60-41.
Kenowa Hills hosted Potter's House. The Pumas led for the majority of the game, but the Knights sink a three with less than a minute to go for the 57-54 win.
On the girls side, West Catholic hosted East Grand Rapids. Pioneers senior Maci Brown earned her 1,000th career point. Despite that, the Falcons get the win at home 49-41.
