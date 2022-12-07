Tuesday night hoops recap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday night was the official kickoff for the boys high school basketball season. We had several big games in the area, including a showdown between Grand Rapids Christian and South Christian.

The Eagles won that game 58-47.

East Grand Rapids traveled to take on Rockford. The Rams won on home court 60-41.

Rockford 60, EGR 41

Kenowa Hills hosted Potter's House. The Pumas led for the majority of the game, but the Knights sink a three with less than a minute to go for the 57-54 win.

Kenowa Hills 57, Potter's House 54

On the girls side, West Catholic hosted East Grand Rapids. Pioneers senior Maci Brown earned her 1,000th career point. Despite that, the Falcons get the win at home 49-41.

West Catholic 49, East Grand Rapids 41

