HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Senior guard Jaci Tubergen broke Hudsonville's all-time career scoring record Tuesday as the Eagles beat visiting Jenison 60-36.

The win also clinched the outright OK Red title for the second consecutive season for Hudsonville (13-0, 17-2).

