Tri-Unity Christian preps for division 4 state semifinals

Tri-Unity Christian focused on defense ahead of state semifinal game

The Tri-Unity Christian boys basketball team is in a familiar spot.

The Defenders are playing in a division four state semifinal game Thursday night at the Breslin Center against Genesee Christian (21-4) at 7:30 p.m..

This is the 13th trip to the final four for Tri-Unity since 1996, one thing all those teams have in common is they played tenacious defense.

This year's team knows the key to getting back to the division four state championship is just that.

"If we play good defense I think we will win this game," sophomore guard Owen Rosendall said.

"Defense," junior center Hanif James said. "It's what we have been practicing all year."

In fact every Defender that we talked to Wednesday at practice talked about the importance of defense, something that makes 35th year head coach Mark Keeler very happy.

"Aw, it makes me feel good," Keeler said. "It warms my heart."

Keeler has led Tri-Unity Christian to four state championships (1996, 2002, 2006, 2011), the team fell just short of number five last season falling to Detroit Douglas 49-42 in the state final.

Senior guard and Indiana Tech singee Brady Titus is eager to get another shot.

"Just push through, the last couple years we fell short," Titus said. "We were all tired so I think this year everybody just needs to find that extra step, extra drive to finish."

Titus is averaging 29.8 points per game this season and scored 32 in the teams quarterfinal win over Adrian Lenawee Christian.

"I know Brady for sure, he wants to go back, he wants to have that opportunity," Keeler said. "I am excited about the potential but I also know that we are going to play a really good team tomorrow night in Genesee Christian so we have to play the best we can for tomorrow night and then we will worry about Saturday."

