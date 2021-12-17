Top talent coming to West Michigan Hoops Summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some of the best talent in Michigan high school girls basketball will be at Aquinas College on Saturday for the West Michigan Hoops Summit put on by West Michigan Spotlight.

West Michigan has some really good girls basketball players and this event helps to showcase them as they challenge top players and team from the east side of the state.

"This weekend will be fun," Hudsonville head coach Casey Glass said. "It's a good opportunity for us to play really good competition and that was one of the things that we focused on this offseason is let's amp up our schedule a little bit, let's play the tough teams because it is only going to prepare us more and get us ready for the postseason."

"We get to play teams that we don't typically get to play or ever see, unless it is in the postseason," Byron Center head coach Jenn Slot said. "So this is a great opportunity for our girls, we are honored that we were invited to play and then we get to stay and watch other good teams play too which is really cool that it's all at the same venue."

Admission is $10 and good for all five games.

Melvin "Sugar" McLaughliln will be on hand signing copies of his book "Sweet Shot."

McLaughlin donated a copy of his book to each player participating on Saturday.

