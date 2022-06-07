Tom Vruggink pays up, shaves mustache after district title

Hudsonville coach pays up, shaves mustache

The Hudsonville softball won its first district title since 2015 on Saturday, and Tuesday head coach Tom Vruggink had to pay up.

The 41st year head coach made a deal with his team that is they won the district he would shave his mustache that he has had since before he began coaching at Hudsonville.

"That came from me knowing that we hadn't won a district since 2015 which is a long dry spell for us," Vruggink said. "I don't know if I was just kidding around one day or what but I said if you guys win the district this year, I will shave my mustache.

"Honestly, I don't even remember when he said it, but when he said Saturday I was like, OK," junior first baseman Annika Talsma said. "I've never seen him without a mustache but I thought it would be funny and it is funny to me."

"It just shows his character because he has had that mustache for forever and he is probably attached to it," junior second baseman Avery Hobson said. "It shows that we mean a lot to him and he cares about us."

The Eagles (31-6) will take on Byron Center Saturday in a division one regional final at Jenison at noon.

