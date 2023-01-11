TJ Meerman becomes GR Catholic Central's all-time winningest coach as the Cougars top Cedar Springs

GR Catholic Central 69, Cedar Springs 39

TJ Meerman became Grand Rapids Catholic Central's all-time winningest head coach Tuesday night as the Cougars beat host Cedar Springs 69-39.

Meerman gets his 147th career win passing Ray McCahill (146-72) who coached at CC from 1976-1986.

"I have coached some outstanding players and coached with some outstanding coaches," Meerman said. "You look at our staff, we have a huge staff of guys that give up all their time and effort. Everything we do we've stolen from other coaches, coaches that I have played for, coaches in the area like coach (Steve) Majerle that we played tonight."

Senior Kaden Brown, who became the Cougars all-time leading scorer last Tuesday, scored a game-high 24 points in the win over the Red Hawks.

"I may be biased but he is the best coach in the state in my opinion," Brown said about Meerman. "He gets us prepared for every game. He could really be at the college level if he wanted to but he loves us so much that he stays down making sure that we are getting to where we got to go so I appreciate him a lot, I love him. One of the best coaches out there for sure."

Durral Brooks added 22 for CC. Cashius Heiss led Cedar Springs with 13 points.

