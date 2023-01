Tim Kloska commits to Army

West Catholic senior running back Tim Kloska announced Wednesday that he is committed to Army to play college football after previously being committed to Air Force.

Kloska ran for just over 2400 yards and 39 touchdowns leading the Falcons to the division six state championship.

