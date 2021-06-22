Three generations of Verduzcos help lead Hackett Catholic to state title

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Winning your program's first-ever state championship is always special but for the Verduzco family of Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic, it's unforgettable.

"We're never going to forget this," said sophomore shortstop, Nick Verduzco.

When the Irish were looking for a head baseball coach this season, 77-year-old Smiley Verduzco was the man for the job.

"When the job was opened, it was mentioned, hey Smiley you ought to apply for that job," he recalled.

The family grew up in California, where Smiley was the head coach for several travel baseball teams and was also an assistant coach for a local high school as well.

Steve Verduzco Smiley Verduzco with his grandson Nick (left) years ago.

However, he had never been a high school head coach, until his son Steve convinced him to change that ahead of this spring.

"It was a lot of nudging by me for sure," Steve laughed. "We wanted him in that role. I was sort of looking forward to being a part of that, we needed a leader and he was the right leader."

The rest was history. Smiley was hired as the next head coach and the gift of coaching your son in the Verduzco family continued.

Smiley had always coached Steve as he was growing up and this season, with Steve as an assistant and his son Nick playing shortstop, that continued.

Zach Harig / FOX 17 Steve and Smiley Verduzco smile after winning the Division 4 state championship on Saturday.

"Growing up my dad was my coach and was responsible for any success I had on the field," Steve added, "so to spend this kind of time with him day in and day out is unbelievable and to work with Nick, I'm really proud of what that kid has done."

After the state championship win over Cardinal Mooney on Saturday, Nick was understandably emotional while talking about winning a title with his dad and grandpa.

"It's unbelievable, it's such a blessing just to have them in my life and leading this team," Nick said, choked up, "they taught me to be kind to other people, to work hard, to have a chip on your shoulder."

Zach Harig / FOX 17 Steve Verduzco and his son Nick celebrate the state championship win on Saturday at Michigan State University.

At 77 years young, Smiley is the glue that held the team together throughout the highs and lows of the season.

"He's awesome, the tone he sets for this team, it's unbelievable, no way we'd be here without him," said Nick.

And his son Steve still can't believe the amount of work he has put in.

"To see how much work he put into this program at 77 years old, the time into the field, into working with the kids in the winter, he's just a selfless guy. I'm really proud of him, he was my idol growing up so getting to spend time with him and work with him and try to immolate him, it's very special for me and for my boy."

Zach Harig / FOX 17 Smiley Verduzco leads a team prayer after the state championship.

As for Smiley himself, he calls it one of the highlights of his entire life.

"Oh, I'll take that to my grave, are you kidding me?" Smiley smiled, "I'll be up there in heaven with it still celebrating. I mean how many guys get to really enjoy coaching their son and then many years later getting to coach with your son with his son, my grandson, that's very special."

Don't think for a second that Smiley is ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

In fact, he says he still wants to coach for another 20 years.

"Did he say only 20? I'm thinking 25 at least," Steve laughed, "he's got to go to at least 100, that'll be 23 more years, he can do it."