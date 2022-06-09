This time Forest Hills Central wins state semifinal, now one win from title

FHC 20, GR Catholic 7

Last year, the Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse team was a heavy favorite in the division state semifinals and lost to Forest Hills Eastern.

This season, the Rangers were not about to let that happen again, beating Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20-7.

"Going into the season we kind of knew that we fell short a little bit last year and we wanted to turn that corner this year and we wanted to do whatever it would take to get there," senior Jack McNamara said. "I think it means a lot to this team, we're very motivated and trying to stay motivated and I think we're doing a very good job of that."

"It was a little ironic coming back here for the semi finals again," Rangers head coach Andy Shira said. "The weather was similar, it rained again it was something that the kids talked about today that it was personal and they didn't want their season to end again at the same place two years in a row."

FHC (20-0) will play Detroit Country Day for the state championship on Saturday at Parker Middle School in Howell.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

