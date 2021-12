GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Theryn Hallock went for 28 points Friday night as Forest Hills Central knocked off Wyoming 59-44 in the Rangers season opener.

Michelle McGee led the Wolves (1-1) with 26 points.

