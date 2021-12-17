The Showcase brings great high school basketball matchups to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five matchups involving some of the best high school players and teams in Michigan will take place on Saturday at Cornerstone University.

Grand Rapids Union head coach Brandoen Guyton created the event as a spin off to the Red Hawk Classic that takes place annually in February.

These games provide a great opportunity for those participating.

"Very excited for the opportunity," Godwin Heights head coach Tyler Whittemore said. "I appreciate coach Guyton putting this together this year. Very excited for the opportunity to play against them I know my guys have been practicing so hard each day and trying to compete and are very excited to go against some of the top notch in the entire state."

"For us it was just an opportunity for our team and coming off a conference championship win with a few guys back to be able to go play on a big stage against a really good team," Rockford head coach Kyle Clough said. "So we are excited about the opportunity."

Admission is $10 and is good for all five games.

