The playoff push heightens on week 9 of the Blitz

Game of the week preview

Cedar Springs (5-1, 6-2) and South Christian (5-1, 6-2) are both playoff bound, Friday night they meet to wrap up the regular season with a bunch of momentum up for grabs.

"For us, we've had a tough stretch in the beginning, we've been playing well the last few weeks and it is kind of a measuring stick going into playoffs," South Christian head coach Danny Brown said. "I think it is a perfect opportunity to play a really good team, really good program and kind of measure where we think we've grown over the last four weeks."

The Sailors have won four straight games while the Red Hawks are trying to bounce back from a one-point loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central last week.

Cedar is also trying to avenge last season's 27-14 home loss to South.

"The game last year left a real bad taste in our mouths," Cedar Springs head coach coach Gus Kapolka said. "They played great, they out hit us, they out hustled us, they out coached us and that is something that we need to get corrected. We have worked extremely hard this season to put ourselves in a position week nine to play for something meaningful moving into the playoffs. This is an extremely important game to us and our program."

Lakes Eight champ Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) visits West Michigan Conference co-champ Oakridge (7-1) in the Blitz Battle, both are coming off thrilling wins a week ago.

Other games we are planning to feature this week on the Blitz include:

Lawton (8-0) at Saugatuck (5-3)

Plainwell (5-3) at Paw Paw (5-3)

Rockford (8-0) at Grand Haven (3-5)

Caledonia (7-1) at Hudsonville (4-4)

Zeeland East (5-3) at Muskegon (7-1)

Forest Hills Central (7-1) at East Grand Rapids (3-5)

Northview (4-4) at Grand Rapids Christian (5-3)

Lowell (4-4) at Byron Center (6-2)

Kenowa Hills (3-5) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-0)

Unity Christian (8-0) at Fruitport (4-4)

West Catholic (7-1) at Holland Christian (2-6)

Belding (5-3) at Hopkins (4-4)

Montague (6-2) at Portland (6-2)

Battle Creek Central (3-5) at Mattawan (3-5)

Lansing Catholic (8-0) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0)

The Blitz airs at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.