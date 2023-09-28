The OK Silver championship game leads week 6 of the Blitz

SPARTA, Mich — Belding (3-0, 4-1) travels to Sparta (3-0, 3-2) on Friday night with the winner getting at least a share of the OK Conference title.

Belding prepares for 'a fight' against Sparta in the Game of the Week

The Black Knights beat the Spartans last season 40-35 in a game that decided the league title.

Both teams expect another tight contest.

"I expect it to be about the same, it's going to be a fight," Belding senior center Riley Powers said. "Whoever works hardest is going to win. I'd say as a team that (conference title) is really our biggest game is to just win the game and then move on to next week so we can take the conference title."

Sparta set to play for conference title in homecoming game

"I think it's going to be a dog fight for sure," Sparta senior slot receiver and safety Jamari Dornbush said. "I think it's definitely going to be an in the trenches kind of game, two years ago we went into OT, last year we lost by a touchdown with some big mental errors so I definitely think it's going to be really important which team is more locked in and focused and I think it is going to be a great game.

Both teams come in having won three straight games, it will be homecoming for Sparta.

Caledonia (2-1, 4-1) visits Hudsonville (2-1, 4-1) in the OK Red and it will be our Blitz Battle.

These teams are currently tied for third behind Rockford and Grandville, the Fighting Scots have won the last two matchups.

Other games we are planning to send cameras to on Friday include:



St. Joseph (3-2) at Portage Northern (5-0)

Constantine (4-1) at Allegan (4-1)

Montague (2-3) at North Muskegon (5-0)

Central Montcalm (1-4) at Tri County (5-0)

Rockford (5-0) at Grand Haven (1-4)

Grandville (4-1) at West Ottawa (1-4)

Zeeland East (4-1) at Muskegon (3-2)

Lowell (4-1) at Byron Center (5-0)

Forest Hills Central (4-1) at East Grand Rapids (5-0)

Kenowa Hills (1-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-1)

Cedar Springs (2-3) at South Christian (4-1)

Wayland (2-3) at Forest Hills Eastern (4-1)

Allendale (5-0) at Spring Lake (4-1)

Oakridge (3-2) at Whithehall (5-0)

Muskegon Catholic Central (3-2) at Schoolcraft (4-1)

NorthPointe Christian (3-2) at Martin (3-2)

