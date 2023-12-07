The Invite returns with more of the area's best high school hoops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Invite is returning to Calvin University for a second straight season featuring some of the top boys high school basketball players and teams in West Michigan.

There are four games being played with a 35 second shot clock:

Grandville vs. Unity Christian - 2:40pm

Hudsonville vs. Grand Rapids Christian - 4:20pm

Rockford vs. South Christian - 6pm

Northview vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central - 7:35

"I really like the court, I like the surroundings," 11th year Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach TJ Meerman said. "It's dark in the bleachers and bright on the court so I think our guys like that environment. It was pretty hype last year against Rockford as well so we anticipate the same thing. Everybody has been waiting for us to play Northview and we are going to do it on a pretty big stage so we are looking forward to it."

The matchup between the Cougars and Wildcats has been two years in the making, they were supposed to play season but didn't. Saturday they will finally be on the same court.

"We are excited to play against the biggest and best and they have been a tried and true program within Grand Rapids for a long time," 5th year Northview head coach David Chana said. "Coach Meerman has done a tremendous job there and we are excited to see what happens."

The nightcap also features a pair of division one point guards that will stay in state to play college ball in Northview's EJ Ryans (WMU) and Catholic Central's Durral Brooks (Michigan).

"I'm really excited to play them," Ryans said about CC. "My old teammate Durral Brooks, I'm definitely excited to play him, Carter Meerman, those guys I know really well. They are a good team and I am really excited to play against them."

"It's cool, but at the end of the day it's more of a team game," Brooks added. "I'm not going to just win it for my team or he (EJ) is not just going to win it for his team so at the end of the day it comes down to how we play as a team. Big crowd, and it's going to be fun to see some of the young guys get in that big environment and see what they can do."

$10 admission gets all four high school games as well as the Calvin University game against Wheaton scheduled for noon.

