ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland West met Zeeland East Friday night in a crosstown rivalry version of our week five Blitz Battle.

The Dux and Chix were both undefeated when they hit the gridiron and part of a three-way tie for first place in the OK Green with Muskegon.

But it was Zeeland West who pulled away in the end with a final score of 36-12.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter