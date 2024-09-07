The Blitz rolls on into week 2

Game of the Week: South Christian vs. East Grand Rapids
Holland Christian 37, Comstock Park 8
Wayland 21, Sparta 13
Forest Hills Central 7, Portage Central 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 34, St. Thomas More (CN) 7
West Catholic 63, Coopersville 21
Blitz Battle: Rockford 28, Muskegon 21
Zeeland West 42, West Ottawa 22
Mona Shores 21, River Rouge 6
Davison 41, Grandville 37
Hudsonville 14, East Lansing 12
Forest Hills Northern 28, Jenison 6
Caledonia 35, Reeths-Puffer 7
Ravenna 29, Hart 6
Traverse City West 35, Grand Haven 20
Byron Center 43, East Kentwood 20
Whitehall 54, Orchard View 7
Schoolcraft 28, Centreville 7
Thursday final scores:
Northview 57, Wyoming 6
Allendale 20, Hopkins 12
