The Blitz Game of the Week: Rams roll past Big Reds in season opener

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Rockford and Muskegon— two of the most dominant football programs in West Michigan— competed Friday night in our Blitz Game of the Week.

The Rams and the Big Reds don't meet during the postseason, but have had some run-ins during the regular season.

This time, Rockford came out with the 27-7 victory.

Rockford 27, Muskegon 7

Drake Irwin had three touchdowns for the Rams, while Ryan Ahern added one.

"Our coaches spent so much time prepping and they got great schemes in for us. We spent countless hours just working on it. We've been working on it since the first day of summer. I gotta give a lot of credit to our coaches," Ahern said.

"We've been prepping like crazy for this week one. I'm proud of the way the guys came out and executed. The energy they came out with early on, right in that first quarter, set a great tone," Head Coach Brent Cummings added. "On both sides of the ball, I just thought they did a really, really good job of trusting each other and executing their assignments repeatedly, play after play after play."

Meanwhile, Jakob Price got a rushing touchdown for Muskegon to get the Big Reds on the board.

