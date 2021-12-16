Tag Bonnema set to join brother at Western Michigan

Tag Bonnema signs with Western Michigan

Tag Bonnema signed to play football at Western Michigan University on Wednesday.

The Zeeland East senior is the highest rated recruit in the Broncos class and will be playing defensive end in Kalamazoo.

"Making it official is just like setting it in stone that next step of where I'm going to be," Bonnema said. "I've had so much piece about it and I am ready to just be there today."

Tag, had scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State and Cincinnati but chose to join his older brother, Boone, playing for Tim Lester at WMU.

"The people, the atmosphere that the coaches brought is amazing," he said about why he went with Western. "It is amazing that it is also close to home, that is huge to me and then obviously my brother's there, he is able to teach me and be with me and show me the ropes and that kind of thing."

