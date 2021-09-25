Swanwick helps power Centreville in win over White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Friday night was a pivotal battle in the Southwest 10 as Centreville and White Pigeon squared off in a battle between two conference unbeatens.

Early on, it'd be Dylan Carper putting the Chiefs up 8-0 with a touchdown run and two-point conversion.

The Bulldogs would answer as Tyler Swanwick found Mason Lemings for the score to tie the game after a successful conversion of their own.

Later, Swanwick would go back to Lemings for a 42 yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 14-8 lead before adding a touchdown on the ground to make it 20-8 Centreville.

Swanwick was far from done, however, after adding another score on the ground and finding Brandon Reed on a tipped pass touchdown to make it 32-16 the final.

“He’s everything I thought he was," said Centreville head coach, Jerry Schultz, "he’s a kid that can throw, kid that can run, he’s good at checking the plays that need to be checked, he wants the ball and busts his butt.”

Swanwick would total five touchdowns and also played nearly every snap of the game on the defensive side of the ball.

“It feels really great to see the offense rolling like that, a lot of momentum with a great crowd we had tonight, this is so much fun," Swanwick said.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 in the Southwest 10 and will play at Cassopolis next week.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter