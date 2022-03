IONIA, Mich. — The Hastings girls basketball team outscored Ionia 18-6 in the first quarter Monday on its way to a 52-26 win in a division two district opener.

The Saxons (13-8) advance to play defending state champion Portland (19-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Ionia.

