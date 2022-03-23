State quarterfinals roundup: Tuesday March 22nd

(FOX 17) — Northview beats Kalamazoo Central 54-52 on a Kyler Vanderjagt three with 1.8 seconds to play

Grand Rapids Catholic Central routes Benton Harbor 86-60

Schoolcraft holds off Pewamo-Westphalia 60-57 behind Shane Rykse's 26 points

Brad Titus scores 32 points as Tri-Unity Christian beats Adrian Lenawee Christian 69-57

