Spring Lake pulls through in week two Game of the Week victory over Belding

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake hosted Belding in our week two Game of the Week— both the Lakers and Black Knights came into this game with week one wins under their belts.

The Lakers scored early and often in their first game against Montague to take the 34-28 victory.

They hoped to do the same in week two, but also wanted to prioritize defense in the battle against Belding's Wing-T offense.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights came into this season with confidence and energy after winning a conference title last season for the first time in 26 years.

They got off to a strong start in week one, defeating Ionia 22-11— but aimed for fewer turnovers in their second game of the season.

Spring Lake finishes on top with the 34-28 win over Belding.

Spring Lake 34, Belding 28

"The boys did great up front tonight. I had wide open holes all night long," Sam Schafer, who had 15 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, said. "It feels great. We put a ton of work in on the off-season and couldn't ask for a better start. We just gotta keep it going."

"It just feels great...Now that we can show that those last players, on the last team, that we deserve this team," Reid Grimmer who had one touchdown and one interception, added. "Now, we're 2-0 and we love it."

"We had to control the ball on offense and take the shots when we could," Head Coach Cody Mallory said. "I was really happy with how our offense responded every time that they scored. Also came out and made some good adjustments at half time to try to stifle some of the stuff they were doing on the edge, and I was just happy with how our guys responded and continued to play four quarters."

