South, Muskegon, Tri-Unity among teams heading to the Breslin

WXMI — Unity Christian took on South Christian in a division two state quarterfinal.

South Christian 61, Unity Christian 38

Jake DeHaan scored 27 points for the Sailors, while Sam Medendorp had 16 and Jake Vermaas had 14.

"I mean, when that first three came down, it felt good coming out. My teammates found me and that's what I did, but all the credit goes to my teammates," DeHaan said Tuesday.

"It just took a team effort, you know, we just fought for each other, you know, a couple of our guys are injured," Medendorp added. "I just fought for my team today, especially my injured guys, you know. This one was for them."

"That's just extra motivation, right? Without Carson, that makes us want it more, want it for him and helps us play harder," Vermaas said.

Muskegon faced East Lansing in division one, with the Big Reds back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

Muskegon 59, East Lansing 43

"It was a great win, definitely. Coach told us come out, get back to practice tomorrow. The main focus is to get to the [Breslin], just get a good win against a great East Lansing team and we did that," ?? said. "Back to the grind tomorrow. We're going to celebrate this victory tonight, but we're not done yet."

"This group of seniors have gone through so much. They were the first group that came up after COVID. We didn't have an off season. They were sophomores at the time. When we came back, we lost seven games and everybody's starting to write them off, to now finish their season at the Breslin, is well worth it," Head Coach ?? added. "This is the Final Four. We're so excited, man, and God is good!"

In division four, defending state champion Tri-Unity Christian faced off against Kalamazoo Phoenix at Gull Lake, with the Defenders looking to make their fourth-straight trip to the Breslin Center.

Tri-Unity Christian 54, Kalamazoo Phoenix 41

"It feels great to us. We've been working all year. A lot of people doubted us without our star player, Brady Titus leading us, but we stayed hungry. We have a good group of guys and a great coaching staff. I trust this guy more than anything. He's got a lot of confidence in me," Owen Rosendall, who scored ten points Tuesday, told FOX 17 after the win. "The job's not finished. We just have to win a couple more games then bring it home."

Portage Central played host to the division three state quarterfinal between Pewamo-Westphalia and Brandywine.

Brandywine 71, Pewamo-Westphalia 62

