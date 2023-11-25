South Christian trails Harper Woods 14-0 in the division 4 state championship game

DETROIT, Mich. — Defending division four state champion South Christian is looking to defend its title against Harper Woods (10-3) at Ford Field.

The Sailors (10-3) won the coin toss and deferred their choice to the second half, the Pioneers will receive to start the game.

The Pioneers scored on the opening possession on a 6-yard Stephone Buford TD run for a 7-0 lead with 8:52 left in the opening quarter.

Harper Woods scored again on a 4-yard run by Dwight Houston for a 14-0 lead with 3:47 to play in the first.

The Pioneers are out gained the Sailors 171 to -7 yards in the first 12 minutes.

