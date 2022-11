South Christian 3, Lakewood 2

South Christian beat Lakewood in five sets Tuesday in a volleyball state quarterfinal at Vicksburg.

The Sailors advance to the state semifinals on Friday at Kellogg Arena at 4:30 p.m. to play North Branch.

