South Christian hires new basketball coach

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Taylor Johnson has had quite the playing and coaching career, but is now stepping into a new role. He was hired on Monday as the head boys basketball coach at South Christian High School.

Johnson most recently was an assistant coach at Grand Valley. He served in that role for six seasons, helping the Lakers to a 101-66 record. He also has had stops at North Carolina State, Western Michigan, and Southeastern University in Florida.

"You know this is a really, really good school. They have a great AD in David Kool and that's a big part of it. But they're really good, they've got a lot of talented players, but also it's a faith based school and that's really important to me. I coached at a school called Southeastern University, that was a faith based school, and I wanted to make a change over to this type of team, and I think it will be really good," said Johnson.

The Sailors were 16-5 last season and finished third in the OK Gold.

