South Christian finishes perfect season with state championship

The Sailors beat Grosse Ile in the division 3 final
FOX 17
Posted at 11:58 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 23:58:39-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — After falling to Grosse Ile in the division three state championship game each of the last two seasons, the South Christian boys soccer team broke through with a 3-1 win over the Red Devils Saturday to win the state championship.

"It's just pure joy," South Christian's Levi DeRuiter said. "It's an undefeated season, it feels amazing and we just did for the two years before us to win that game, it's insane. It's an amazing group of guys, I love them all to death and I wouldn't change it for the world."

DeRuiter, Logyn Huttenga and Sam Medendorp scored the goals for the Sailors.

