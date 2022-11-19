South Christian falls in state semifinals

North Branch 3, South Christian 0

The South Christian volleyball team fell to North Branch in the division two state semifinals Friday in three sets at Kellogg Arena finishing the season at 37-7-3.

"We had such a good run this season," Sailors senior setter Gina Boomsma said. "The girls are so talented, they're just amazing people. We really love each other and I think that we believe in each other more than we believe in ourselves and i think that's what brought us this far this season."

Boomsma had 17 assists, Ellie Fles led South 17 kills.

"I'm so proud of this team," 4th year Sailors head coach Ashley Jackson said. "They have grit and determination. They never stopped playing for a ball. I could not have asked for a better group of girls both on and off the court."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

