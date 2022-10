South Christian 1, Unity Christian 0

The South Christian boys soccer team defeated Unity Christian 1-0 in a Division 3 district semifinal on Tuesday at Byron Center.

The Sailors scored the game's only goal early in the first half and made it standup.

The defending state champions now advance to the district finals on Thursday to play Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

