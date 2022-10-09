South Christian beats FHE for OK gold title

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — South Christian is the outright OK gold champion after a 4-0 win in the title game on Saturday. They beat Forest Hills Eastern who previously beat GR Catholic Central in a shoot out on Wednesday.

Sam Bos, Sam Medendorp and Bryce Kilbourne all scored to help lift the sailors to this championship win.

They will now play Grand River Prep on Thursday at 6pm in the opening round of the district tournament.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter